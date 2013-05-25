MBPD: 3 women arrested for indecent exposure in 7 hours

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Three separate women were arrested in Myrtle Beach between 7:20 p.m. Friday and 2:30 a.m. Saturday. Each of the women was charged with misdemeanor indecent exposure, all for baring their backsides, according to the Myrtle Beach Police.

Latosha Faye Collins, 27-years-old from Dalton, GA was arrested at 7:20 p.m. at 199 8th Ave. North on Ocean Blvd. The police report states Collins was on the back of a purple motorcycle shaking her bare bottom in the air.

Collins was traveling with Eric Cunningham, 47-years-old, also from Dalton, GA. Cunningham received a misdemeanor racing engines unnecessarily, and driving without a license. The police report states he was racing his engine so Collins could shake herself on his motorcycle.

Tenisha Blair, 34-years-old, from Shelby, NC was also arrested at 199 8th Ave. N. Ocean Blvd in Myrtle Beach, around 9:45 p.m. Friday night. The police report states she was walking on a sidewalk wearing a black dress with nothing on underneath, exposing her bare bottom.

Around 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning, Latoya Michens, 31-years-old from Philadelphia, PA was arrested at 19th Ave. South Ocean Blvd. The police report states she was walking northbound on Ocean Blvd. exposing her bare bottom.

These arrests follow an early Friday morning arrest of a North Carolina woman arrested for indecent exposure after officers saw her wearing a thong swimsuit and warned her to cover herself, which she did not do.

Regarding indecent exposure, the City of Myrtle Beach Local Government website has the following law:

Sec. 5-30 b. It shall be unlawful for any person to intentionally appear on any public beach, beach access, in the public waters, any other public property, or in view of the public in such a state of dress or undress so as to expose to the view of others specified anatomical areas.

These laws can be accessed here

