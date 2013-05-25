Safety tips for your bicycling child

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – Children love riding bicycles, skateboards and other wheeled transporters in the summertime, and McLeod Health in Florence issued a list of things to consider before your child hops on theirs to help keep them safe.

Make sure the bicycle is the right size, and that they try out the bicycle before it is bought. Do not buy a bike for a child to "grow into", and always put reflectors on the front, back and sides of the bike, skates or scooter.

Check to make sure reflectors are secure, the brakes work well, gears shift smoothly and tires are on tight and properly inflated.

Talk to your children about wearing clothes with reflective materials to help drivers spot them while they ride.

McLeod Health says when purchasing a helmet, use the Helmet Fit Test to find the right fit for your child:

Eyes: Put the helmet on your child's head and have him look up. You should see the bottom rim of the helmet.

Ears: Make sure the straps form a "V" under your child's ears when buckled. The straps should be a little tight but comfortable.

Mouth: Have your child open their mouth as wide as possible. Does the helmet hug their head? If not, tighten the straps.

For more information on preventing childhood injury, call McLeod Safe Kids Pee Dee/Coastal at 843-777-5021 to speak to an Injury prevention specialist. You can also visit www.McLeodSafeKids.org or find the group on Facebook under McLeod Safe Kids.

McLeod Safe Kids Pee Dee/Coastal is funded in part by the McLeod Health Foundation.

