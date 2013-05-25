Woman showing man city assists in strong arm robbery

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach Police reported an incident involving a man who was a victim of strong-arm robbery near the Boardwalk Beach Resort on Ocean Blvd. around 1 a.m. Saturday morning.

The report states that a 25-year-old man was walking with a black female in a yellow shirt, who stated that she was "going to show him the city" by the Boardwalk Beach Resort.

As they were walking, a male grabbed the victims hands and held them above his head from behind. The female in the yellow shirt then took his wallet and cell phone out of his pocket and the offenders ran off. The victim stated that he did not see the male, and went back to the hotel to call in the robbery.

The stolen items include US currency, his ID, an apple Iphone 5, two credit cards and two bank cards.

The report states that the victim appeared to have been drinking. The victim was released to a family member and tried to track his Iphone with the "track my Iphone" app, but the phone was shut off.

