Both drivers die in head-on crash in Florence Co.

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A head-on collision on US Highway 378 in Florence County Friday night resulted in the fatality of both drivers, according to the South Carolina Dept. of Public Safety.

According to Florence County Coroner Keith vonLutcken, 23-year-old Elliott Qualls from Winnsboro, SC crossed the center line, striking the vehicle of 29-year-old Aaron Olson of Chipley, FL around 10:55 p.m. on the night of Friday, May 24.

The SCDPS said both drivers were wearing their seatbelts at the time. Both of the men were entrapped in their vehicles and had to be extricated.

They were both pronounced dead at the scene, and the Department of Public Safety is investigating the incident.

Copyright 2013 WMBF News. All rights reserved.