Chants lose twice; knocked out of Big South Tourney

LYNCHBURG, VA - The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers are stuck playing the waiting game now after losing twice on Friday to the host school Liberty Flames in the 2013 Big South Tournament. Coastal will have to wait and see if their 37-21 record and top 40 RPI ranking will be enough for them to earn an at-large bid to an NCAA Regional when the selection show takes place on Monday the 27th at noon.

In game one of Friday's doubleheader, the Flames jumped out to a 9-0 lead, but Coastal eventually crawled back. An eight run rally was capped off by an Alex Buccilli three-run home run - his first of the season. However, the Chants were unable to add on any more runs and lost the opening game by a final of 9-8.

In a shortened, seven-inning elimination game, Coastal and Liberty remained scoreless through the first three. In the fifth though, the Flames erupted for five runs, thanks in part to a two-RBI single by Alex Close and a two-run homer by Dalton Britt.

The Flames tacked on one more run each inning to extend the lead and eventually win by an 8-0 final score. Coastal only managed seven hits in the game.

Liberty (33-27) advances to the Big South Championship game on Saturday afternoon at 4:00 p.m. against regular season champion Campbell (49-9). The Fighting Camels defeated Longwood on Friday to advance to the final. The winner of that game earns the Big South's automatic bid into the NCAA Division I Baseball tournament.

