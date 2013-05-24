2 killed in motorcycle accident on Kings Hwy

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Two people were killed in an accident involving a motorcycle and a car Friday evening, an official with Myrtle Beach Police Department confirmed.

WMBF News was on the scene of the accident near 29th Avenue and Kings Highway, which happened at about 6:30 p.m. Kings Highway was closed Friday night between 31st Ave. and 29th Ave.

Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler confirmed that the driver was 40-year-old Steven Williams from Snellville, GA, and his passenger was 33-year-old Taquisha Wilson from Kansas City, MO.

Both victims died from multiple blunt force trauma and were pronounced dead on the scene.

The two people killed were on one bike traveling Northbound on Kings Hwy., Lt. Bertang confirmed at the scene. The bike crossed over the street and hit a car traveling south, he said.



