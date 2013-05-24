Summer vacation shouldn't mean time away from the books

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - With summer break right around the corner, the last thing your child wants to hear is that you signed them up for tutoring, but families like the Rogers' knows just how important tutoring can be. Their 7-year-old son Christian struggled through first grade with reading. At one time, the family thought he might be held back, but after months of one-on-one tutoring he's doing much better.

"We had several meetings with the teacher and parent conferences, and we decided to go ahead and invest in a tutor to particularly help with his reading," says Jason Rogers, the father.

Rogers doesn't want his son to lose the progress he made this school year, so his son will continue with a tutor during the summer.

Educators say continued learning during the summer is crucial. Studies show young people typically score lower on standardized tests at the end of summer vacation than they do on those same tests at the beginning of the summer. Studies also show when it comes to math, most students lose about two months of grade level equivalency over the summer.

"We're going to keep it going all summer so that by the time he's in second grade, he's ahead of the curve rather than trying to catch up all year," says Rogers.

And while Christian will be hitting the books this summer, his parents say they also plan on getting him involved in sports so that he will head back to school with a sharp mind and body.

The National Summer Learning Association has more on the importance of learning during the off months.

http://www.summerlearning.org/

