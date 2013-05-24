Florence School District 1 offers summer extended day program

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – Florence School District One is offering an extended day program of summer enrichment activities for students at Theodore Lester, Delmae and Dewey L. Carter Elementary schools.

The program will run from June 3 until August 2, from 7:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. for students ages three to twelve-years-old.

New students who are not currently enrolled in the extended day program will be charged a non-refundable fee of $25. Cost of the camp is $75 per week, and applications should be completed at the Extended Day Office, which is room 202, located in the Poynor Building at 301 South Dargan St.

For more information, contact Beverly Woods at 843-664-2155.

