MYR lifts overnight parking ban

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach International Airport will lift the ban on overnight parking at its short-term parking lot, going into effect on June 1. The lot was previously closed and overnight parking was prohibited.

To encourage passengers to use the parking lot, the maximum daily rate will be reduced from $21 to $15. The first 20 minutes of short-term parking will remain free, and each 20 minutes after will be charged $1.

"The relaxation of the overnight parking ban essentially creates another parking option for passengers departing the airport," said Michael a Pier, Director of Airport. "The adjacency of the short term lot to the terminal building, and the new lower pricing should be welcomed by our customer."

Parking in the long term lot will increase from $8 to $9, and the credit card lot maximum daily rate will increase from $6 to $7.

