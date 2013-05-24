SC Red Cross deploys volunteers to assist in OK tornado aftermath

MYRTLE BEACH,SC (WMBF) – The Red Cross said they continue to deploy volunteers from South Carolina to help with Oklahoma tornado relief efforts, and they are keeping additional volunteers on standby.

The Palmetto Region has deployed five volunteers in total to help with areas like client case work, logistics, health services, mass care and more, joining over 300 Red Cross volunteers mobilized from across the country to help people and first responders that have been devastated by Monday's tornado in Oklahoma. The Red Cross continues to shelter people, staff emergency aid stations, provide mobile feeding and clean-up supplies, as well as emotional support to those that have lost so much.

"Out disaster workers are working hard to make sure that people in Oklahoma get the help they need today, over the holiday weekend and in the coming weeks," said Nanci Conley, executive director of the American Red Cross, Coastal SC Chapter. "I am proud that local Red Cross volunteers from our region have jumped into action to help those who need it most right now."

HOW TO HELP: Those who would like to help people affected by disasters like tornadoes, floods and other crises can make a donation to American Red Cross Disaster Relief. People can donate by visiting www.redcross.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS or texting the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation. These donations help provide food, shelter and emotional support to those affected by disasters.

