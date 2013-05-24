Darlington Co. holds "Drive For Disaster Relief" fundraiser

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) – The Darlington Raceway is teaming up with the American Red Cross to host a "Drive for Disaster Relief" on Friday, June 21.

The original planned date for the event, Friday, June 7, was postponed due to potential inclement weather and heavy rain in the Pee Dee.

The Darlington Raceway said in a news release that they are giving fans the opportunity to drive on the track that's "too tough to tame" from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on June 21, for a monetary donation in any amount in the form of cash or check. The money raised will benefit the American Red Cross Disaster Relief.

"We are happy to utilize our track, Darlington Raceway, as a way to give people the chance to drive on our historic egg-shaped oval, and in turn, raise donations for a great organization like the American Red Cross," track president Chris Browning said.

This event comes at a time when the Red Cross has dealt with a rising number of disasters in the Pee Dee area this year.

"Many events have occurred nationally and locally that require American Red Cross assistance, it's not more important than ever to give back to a remarkable organization that has helped so many people," Browning continued.

For more information, visit www.DarlingtonRaceway.com.

