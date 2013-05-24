DNR conducting free boat safety inspections this weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Department of Natural Resources will be conducting courtesy boat inspections at some public landings this Memorial Day weekend.

DNR boating safety officers will perform a quick, but thorough, inspection of boats, checking items like required safety equipment, and proper boat and motor registration, DNR officials stated. Those who are not in compliance will not be ticketed, and will be given the chance to correct the problem before they launch.

Courtesy safety inspections are at the following times and locations:

* May 25

Conway Marina Landing-Waccamaw River-10 a.m. to 12 noon-Horry Co.

Riverfork Public Landing-Lake Greenwood-10 a.m. to 12 noon-Laurens Co.

Dorn Landing-Lake Thurmond-10 a.m. to 12 noon-McCormick Co.

South Cove Park-Lake Keowee-10 a.m. to 12 noon-Oconee Co.

Lake Wateree State Park Landing-Lake Wateree-10 a.m. to 12 noon-Kershaw Co.

Easterling Landing-Lake Robinson-9 a.m. to 12 noon-Darlington Co.

Billy Dreher Island-Lake Murray-10 a.m. to 12 noon-Newberry Co.

Lake Murray Dam-Lake Murray-10 a.m. to 12 noon-Lexington Co.

Alex Harvin-Lake Marion-10 a.m. to 12 noon-Clarendon Co.

The New Peach Tree Landing-ICW at Socastee-10 a.m. to 12 noon-Horry Co.

Folly Landing-Folly River-9 a.m. to 12 noon-Charleston Co.

County Farm Landing (Leed)-Ashley River-9 a.m. to 12 noon-Charleston Co.

Remley's Point Landing-Wando River-9 a.m. to 12 noon-Charleston Co.

Wappoo Cut Landing-ICW south of Charleston Harbor-9 a.m. to 12 noon-Charleston Co.

Lemon Island Landing (Edgar Glenn)-Chechesse River-10 a.m. to 12 noon-Beaufort Co.

* May 26

River Forks Boat Ramp-Lake Hartwell-2 p.m. to 4 p.m.-Anderson Co.

Galivants Ferry Landing-Little Pee Dee-3 p.m. to 5 p.m.-Marion Co.

Murrells Inlet Landing-Murrells Inlet/Atlantic Ocean-10 a.m. to 12 noon-Georgetown Co.

Pinckney Island Landing (C. C. Haigh, Jr.)-Mackay Creek-10 a.m. to 12 noon-Beaufort

Greenwood State Park-Lake Greenwood-2 p.m. to 4 p.m.-Greenwood Co.

Main Ramp-Lake Bowen-2 p.m. to 4 p.m.-Spartanburg Co.

* May 27

Parksville Boat Landing-Lake Thurmond-10 a.m. to 12 noon-McCormick Co.

Gap Hill Landing-Lake Keowee-10 a.m. to 12 noon-Pickens Co.

Ebenezer Park Landing-Lake Wylie-12 noon to 2 p.m.-York Co.

Lake Wateree Clearwater Cove Landing-10 a.m. to 12 noon-Kershaw Co.

Billy Dreher Island-Lake Murray-10 a.m. to 12 noon-Newberry Co.

Lake Murray Dam-Lake Murray-10 a.m. to 12 noon-Lexington Co.

Alex Harvin-Lake Marion-10 a.m. to 12 noon-Clarendon Co.

Officers will also be available to answer questions and give boaters safety tips.

To report violations, such as a reckless or intoxicated boater, call the DNR toll –free at: at 1-800-922-5431.

