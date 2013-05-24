511 traveler info system down, but SCDOT offers alternatives

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – South Carolina's 511 Traveler Information System is currently offline due to technical difficulties, Department of Transportation officials stated in a news release.

The agency in charge of the system is working to bring it back online, but a timetable it now known at this point.

This weekend, State Highway Emergency Program vehicles will be patrolling major highways in several areas of the state, including the Grand Strand, to assist disable vehicles, as well as help with traffic control and incident management.

Service area maps, SCDOT traffic cameras, bridge load restrictions, and other important traffic information can be found at:

http://www.scdot.org

For a complete list of construction updates, county by county, head to:

http://206.74.144.28/roadconditionslist.asp.

