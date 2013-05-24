Teen charged with DUI in crash that killed brother

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - A Columbia teen is facing a felony DUI charge for an early morning crash that killed his brother.

Lance Cpl. Brent Kelly of the South Carolina Highway Patrol says 18-year-old Cameron Stringfellow ran off the road and struck several trees at around 2 a.m. after hitting a parked car in a Columbia subdivision.

Troopers say Stringfellow's 16-year-old brother, Cory, was in the backseat and was pronounced dead at the hospital. Another passenger and the driver sustained minor injuries.

There was no immediate word on if Cameron Stringfellow had an attorney or when he would appear in court. Authorities say all three in the car were wearing seatbelts.

Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.