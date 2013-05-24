Water balloon dropped from 8th floor balcony shatters windshield

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A woman's windshield was apparently shattered by a water balloon dropped from the 8th floor balcony of a Myrtle Beach hotel.

Myrtle Beach Police responded to a property damage call at a hotel at the 700 block of South Ocean Boulevard at about 9 p.m. Thursday, according to a report. The victim told police she was in the hotel's front parking lot when an object was dropped on her car, shattering the windshield. The object was identified as a large red water balloon.

Police investigated and round pieces of red balloons on the 8th floor hotel balcony, just over where the victim's car was stationed, the report states.

A witness said she saw a man standing over the balcony moments after the impact.

