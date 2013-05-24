South Carolina ranks as 'Most Courteous' state, ad firm data shows

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – South Carolina is the "Most Courteous" state in the United States, according to data collected by the mobile advertising firm Marchex.

The company's data and research team examined over 600,000 phone calls from the past 12 months, placed by consumers to businesses across 30 industries, including cable and satellite companies, auto dealerships, and more.

According to the collected data, callers in South Carolina said "please" and "thank you" the most. The other top five "Most Courteous" states, in order, were: North Carolina, Maryland, Louisiana, and Georgia.

The study also scanned for curse words to find that the states where people are most likely to curse were (in order): Ohio, Maryland, New Jersey, Louisiana, and Illinois. South Carolina was listed as "Occasionally Profane."

The data also found that 66 percent of curses came from men, and calls containing the most cursing were over 10 minutes long.

Copyright 2013 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

