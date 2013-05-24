Man shot during home invasion in Florence; deputies search for 2 suspects

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – Deputies in Florence County are still looking for two suspects after responding to reports of a home invasion at about 8 p.m. Thursday evening.

Florence County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a possible home invasion and shooting on Twin Church Road to find one victim with a gunshot wound, stated Captain Michael Nunn.

The victims, a man and a woman, told deputies that the suspects forced their way through the back door and forced the woman to the floor. The other suspect then shot the man in the arm after a verbal fight, and then fled the scene, the victims said.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of the gunshot wound, which is not believed to be life-threatening. The woman is believed to be unharmed.

Investigators do not believe the incident to be random, but would not speculate on a motive.

Deputies are looking for two male suspects; anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Florence County Sheriff's Office at (843) 665-2121, ext. 360 or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1888-CRIME-SC.

