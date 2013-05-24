Woman arrested in Myrtle Beach for wearing thong

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A North Carolina woman was arrested Friday morning for indecent exposure after officers saw her wearing a thong swimsuit.

Tiara Monique Garness, 22, was arrested at about 5 a.m. near the 1700 block of Ocean Boulevard and charged with indecent exposure, a misdemeanor, according to police reports. She was warned twice by officer to cover up after being seen.

She was booked into the city jail and bond was set at $469.

WMBF News spoke to several people along Ocean Boulevard who had very opposing views on what should or should not be allowed in public.

Bryan Drayton is in town working security for this Memorial Day Weekend and said he does not care what someone is wearing as long as they are wearing something.

"Actually everything is appropriate right now its hot everyone wants to dress comfortable in this heat," Drayton added.

Store owner Marvin Zapf agreed.

"If the woman's not causing any accidents let her air her body out if she wants to."

Others disagreed.

"I think every body needs to cover up their bottoms and tops if you're going to be naked then wear a bathing suit," said one person shopping along Ocean Boulevard.

This Indecent Exposure law is a state law but Myrtle Beach does have its own version that mirrors that of the State's. A city spokesperson said that law will soon be done away with because it does not make sense to double down on the State's law.

