Travelers hit the road for holiday weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - This Friday is one of the bigger travel days of the year, as people head in and out of town for Memorial Day Weekend.

AAA Carolinas expects about two percent more people will be out on the roads than those that traveling during this holiday last year.

A big factor that's encouraging drivers to put the pedal to the metal is gas prices. South Carolina has the lowest gas prices in the country, and that is expected to put high numbers of cars out on our highways and interstates.

WMBF News looked into the numbers from last Memorial Day weekend, and local police and the highway patrol were pretty busy from Friday to Monday.

In Myrtle Beach, police gave out 101 speeding tickets. Horry County gave out 82. The state highway patrol was all over the roadways, and they handed over 350 tickets in Horry County, and 178 in Florence.

This year won't be any different. Starting Friday, law enforcement plans to team up to cover all the major roadways this weekend. It's such a big focus since speeding is the number one cause of crashes.

"That's why we're going to be monitoring speeding especially on these major beach routes," said Lance Corporal Sonny Collins with the SC Highway Patrol. "On these arteries leading in to the coast, because with the extra traffic, it literally only takes one car driving recklessly by speeding can cause quite a bit of damage on our roads."

Copyright 2013 WMBF News. All rights reserved.