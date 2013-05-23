Fox exposes Horry Co. man to rabies

From the South Carolina Dept. of Health and Environmental Control:

Post-exposure treatments are being administered to an Horry County man after he was bitten by a fox that tested positive for rabies, the SC Department of Health and Environmental Control reported.

"To reduce the risk of getting rabies, we recommend that people avoid wild animals acting tame and tame animals acting wild," said Sue Ferguson of DHEC's Bureau of Environmental Health Services. "About 275 South Carolinians must undergo preventive treatment for rabies every year, with most exposures coming from bites or scratches by a rabid or suspected rabid animal. Wild animals carry the disease most often, but domestic pets can contract rabies as well."

Ferguson said state law requires pet owners to have their pets regularly vaccinated against the disease.

"If you think you have been exposed to the rabies virus through a bite, scratch or the saliva of a possibly infected animal, immediately wash the affected area with plenty of soap and water," she said. "Then be sure to get medical attention and report the incident to DHEC."

There were 137 confirmed cases of animal rabies during 2012 in South Carolina. There have been 38 confirmed cases in animals statewide this year. This animal is the second to test positive this year from Horry County.

For more information about rabies, see DHEC's webpage at http://www.scdhec.gov/rabies, or contact your local DHEC BEHS office. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's rabies webpage can be found at: http://www.cdc.gov/rabies.