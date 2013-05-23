Credit card fraud, child support suspects are 'Most Wanted' this week

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – On this week's "Horry County's Most Wanted" WMBF News' Theo Hayes profiles two men wanted for failure to pay child support, and one wanted for credit card theft.

Robert James Terounzo, 53, is accused of stealing over $6,000 from a victim's credit card. Theo spoke with the victim Thursday; she says Terounzo is her cousin, and he copied the credit card number and racked up that huge bill through online purchases. His last known address was on Coral Court in Conway, but the victim said the family believes he's homeless and living on Mr. Joe White Avenue.

When you don't pay child support, the sheriff's office comes looking for you, which is why investigators say 36-year-old Kevin Rondell Hills is wanted. His last known address is on Grainger Road in Conway.

Finally this week is 29-year-old Brandon Dyson, who is also wanted for failure to pay child support. A police report states he also hit his child's mother in the back of the head with a closed fist; he's also wanted for charges stemming from this incident.

Dyson's last known address was on Highway 111 in Little River.

If you've seen any of the three men listed, don't hesitate to call the sheriff's office with your information: call 843-915-5688, 911, or e-mail: mostwanted@horrycounty.org.

