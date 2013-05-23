Giant inflatable slide brings fun and funds to North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – This year, North Myrtle Beach is bringing "TRIPPO," a first-of-its-kind three-chute inflatable slide to the beachfront, with proceeds going to help fund beach safety this season.

"We purchased it about a month ago and today is the first day of operation," said Director of Parks and Recreation John Bullard.

The "Trippo" has a price tag of about $90,000 but Bullard said he expects what is being called the biggest inflatable water slide in the world, to pay itself off this summer. Bullard added that he thinks it will generate anywhere from $125-150,000 in revenue in just a few months.

Revenue generated by the "Trippo" combined with that from umbrella and chair rentals, and Italian Ice sales will cover the cost of summer lifeguard salaries.

"I thinks it's very big," said Bullard. "Any revenues that we can generate that help offset expenditures means that we don't have to go to the taxpayers for an increase in taxes to pay for these items."

"TRIPPO" stands about 40-feet tall, 175-feet long, and weighs about 7,000 pounds, city officials stated in a news release. It offers two curved chutes and one straight shot.

"TRIPPO" will operate from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, and the cost for tickets are as follows:

Single ride $3

4 rides $10

Daily pass $20

Weekly pass $60

Individual season pass $65

Family season pass (4 people standard) $185.

Last year's slide, "HIPPO," was retired during the 2012 summer season because its seams had deteriorated, officials stated.

