Conway man accused of dragging dog behind truck

GEORGETOWN, SC (WMBF) – A man told deputies he stopped a truck driving through Georgetown last week after he saw a dog being dragged behind it. The driver said he was doing it "to teach the animal a lesson," according to the incident report.

The man contacted The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office and said he was outside when he saw a black truck driving down Trinity Road with a dog being dragged behind it, according to the report. He got the vehicle to stop and told the driver that the dog was being dragged. The driver said he knew that, and he was doing it to "teach the animal a lesson about jumping out of the vehicle."

The driver said he no longer wanted the dog, and he was driving to Jamestown to give it to a man. The victim said he feared for the animal's safety and offered to take the dog. The driver gave him the dog and left, the report states. The man took down the driver's vehicle tag number and contacted the sheriff's office.



The deputy that responded to the complaint noted in the report that the dog had injuries to its paws and hind legs. The complainant agreed to take care of the dog until Animal Control picked it up.. As of Monday, charges had not been filed against the driver, but the case does remain active.

Copyright 2013 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

