Missing fire assoc. funds land man in jail

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - An investigation by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has landed a Pawleys Island man behind bars, charged with breach of trust.

That investigation was requested by the SC Fire and Life Education Association. At its conclusion, 43-year-old Robert A. Beebe II was arrested and charged with breach of trust with fraudulent intent, value of $10,000 or more.

Arrest warrants state that Beebe served as the secretary and treasurer for the SC Fire and Life Education Association, and between May 2006 and March 2013, $36,000 of the association's money was used for his personal gain.

If convicted, Beebe could spend up to ten years in prison or pay a fine.

Beebe is a former employee of Midway Fire Department, serving as the public information officer. The department released the following statement about Beebe's resignation:

In a letter dated, May 8, 2013, Mr. Robert Beebe, resigned from Midway Fire Rescue.

