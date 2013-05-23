Cheraw man charged with attempted murder

CHERAW, SC (WMBF) - A SLED investigation has landed a 49-year-old Cheraw man behind bars.

David Ray Campbell is charged with two counts of attempted murder and pointing and presenting a firearm.

The warrants for his arrest indicate Campbell pointed a gun at a woman's car on April 19 and fired a bullet that hit the truck on the passenger side. It is unknown if anyone in the truck, which was traveling on Highway 52 at the time, was injured.

SLED spokesman Thom Berry says his attempted murder charge is a felony that could land him in jail for at least 30 years. The firearms charge carries a five year sentence if convicted.

