Mom surprises kids with $200k lottery prize

HARTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) - How long after realizing that you won $200,000 from the South Carolina Education Lottery would you wait to claim your prize?

For a mother from Hartsville, the answer to that question is only the time it takes to drive to the claims center. She bought the winning ticket at a gas station on Oates Highway in Lamar and was in Columbia to collect her $200,000 an hour and a half later.

Feeling a mix of emotions - including excitement and nerves - the mom told lottery officials the money would be used as a down payment on a new home, but at the time she claimed it the loot was still a secret.

"I'm going to surprise the kids later," she said.

For selling the claimed ticket, Short Trip 7 received a commission of $2,000.

