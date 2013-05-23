SC celebrates its 225th birthday as a US state

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - South Carolina is celebrating its 225th birthday as a U.S. state.



On May 23, 1788, South Carolina became the nation's eighth state when it ratified the U.S. Constitution.



AARP South Carolina is throwing the state a birthday party to note the occasion. The group for older people is giving out samples of sweet tea and boiled peanuts outside its offices across the street from the front of the Statehouse in Columbia on Thursday. The event will move inside if it rains.



The AARP also plans to launch a fundraiser for victims of the tornado in Oklahoma.



