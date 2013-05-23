Police seek info on fatal hit-and-run in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach Police are searching for the driver who hit and killed a motorcyclist from Lumberton.

The Horry County Coroner's Office tells WMBF News the victim is 46-year-old Andre Price of Lumberton, North Carolina. Price died at the hospital at 9:18 p.m.

The driver of a white van failed to yield to Price Wednesday night, then drove off after the collision, police officials confirmed.

At about 7:30 p.m., Price was riding his motorcycle south on US Highway 501 and was about to cross straight through the intersection at Robert Grissom Parkway, stated Myrtle Beach Police Department spokesman Captain David Knipes. A white van was heading north on US Highway 501 and was turning left to travel south on Robert Grissom Parkway.

The white van failed to yield to the bike's right of way and turned in front of it. The bike skidded, then laid down, Knipes stated. Price was separated and struck the van on the passenger side, according to a witness account. The rider was wearing a helmet that came off during the collision.

The van did not stop and fled the scene south on Robert Grissom Parkway, Knipes stated. The van is described as a white-panel work-style van with some type of rack with a blue tarp on the top, dual doors, and windows on the rear.

Anyone with information on the van or the accident is asked to call MBPD at 918-1382.

