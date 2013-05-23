One man dead after truck goes off Florence road

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – One man has died after a single-vehicle accident outside of Florence that occurred Wednesday night.

At about 9:40 p.m. Wednesday, a pickup truck went off the left side of East National Cemetery Road, hit a ditch, and overturned, South Carolina Highway Patrol officials confirmed. The driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the truck and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Florence County Coroner Keith VonLutcken identified the man as 55-year-old Timothy Wooten of Effingham. His cause of death was determined to be acute multiple head and body injuries suffered in the accident.

