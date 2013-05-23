One man dead after truck goes off road outside Florence - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

One man dead after truck goes off Florence road

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – One man has died after a single-vehicle accident outside of Florence that occurred Wednesday night.

At about 9:40 p.m. Wednesday, a pickup truck went off the left side of East National Cemetery Road, hit a ditch, and overturned, South Carolina Highway Patrol officials confirmed. The driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the truck and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Florence County Coroner Keith VonLutcken identified the man as 55-year-old Timothy Wooten of Effingham. His cause of death was determined to be acute multiple head and body injuries suffered in the accident.

Copyright 2013 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly