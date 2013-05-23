Where did Windsor Green fire donations go?

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Thousands of dollars in donations were collected from residents across the Grand Strand Following the tragic Windsor Green fire that occurred on March 16, 2013.

Nearly immediately after the 26 condominium units burned to the ground, local organizations began collecting money in an effort to help the victims of the fire. To date, local organizations claim more than $148,000 has been used towards helping the fire victim's.



As of May 22nd, the Salvation Army has received $29,285.00 from community donations. Of that, $19, 160.00 has been used to pay for 24 families first month rent. The amounts range from $500-$1,100.

"In my three years working here, this is my first disaster and it's been amazing the community has been awesome," Salvation Army Case Worker Michele Borbely said. "Donations we've received are strictly for the Windsor Green victims. We have opened up a whole separate bank account for them and 100 percent is going right to them."

Any registered victims are eligible to receive one month of rent paid for, The Salvation Army has more than $10,000 left over waiting to be used and donations will still be accepted up until one year after the date of the fire, which will be March 16, 2014.

"As long as it says Windsor Green on the check, it will go directly into that bank account," Borbely said.



The United Way has taken in a total of $34,407.50 in donations from the community. A little more than $19,000 was already distributed evenly among the 162 registered victims. The United Way of Horry County President Olivia Garren said another check for the remaining funds is expected to be written by next week.

The American Red Cross has spent $78,000 in assisting with the Windsor Green fire. That includes anything from money given to victims on prepaid cards, to money spent towards buying water for the first responders.

Nanci Conley, a spokesperson for The American Red Cross said the organization will help the victims for 90 days following a disaster, with anything they may need.

The United Way will continue to write even checks to registered fire victims, as long as funds continue to come in, and that process will last indefinitely.

