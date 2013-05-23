Athlete of the Week: Ramsey Sherrill, Darlington

DARLINGTON - Ramsey Sherrill points to her team's playoff-opening win at St. James as the motivation that helped Darlington turn around its season - and not a moment too soon.

"We just started playing together as a team, and it just became easier for us as we went on," she said.

The Falcons found their way into the postseason despite finishing with an even .500 record in 2013. Through districts, lower state and championship brackets though, they end as the class 3A runner-ups. Even through some trying times in March and April, Sherrill, and her teammates were able to get everything working right just as the second season began.

"They helped me out a lot. I didn't have many strikeouts, and they were behind me the whole time," she said.

"She's been pitching a long time, but she has never been put on the varsity stage," explained her coach Tim Wiley. "So she came around this year quicker than we thought. She's a big part of why we got going down the stretch. She learned how to take what she had, and use it."

The Falcons are five years removed from winning a state championship in 2008, but only lose three seniors off of this year's team. Ramsey will be back for her final season along with several others. While there is reason to be excited for next time, plenty of work will come before then.

"I'm playing travel ball the whole summer, so I'll probably be pitching some more," Sherrill said. "I think we're going to be a pretty good team again next year. We should be right here again (at the state championship series) hopefully."

