North Myrtle Beach is looking for $42 million

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Walking along the local beach coastline, visitors can spot large pipes laying on the sand carrying street water into the ocean, and its those pipes which many local leaders don't want to have to see.





Last Wednesday various Horry County leaders met with state and federal representatives in Washington, D.C. as members of the Coastal Alliance.





North Myrtle Beach Mayor Marilyn Hatley was present at that meeting and she said she told lawmakers about the need for additional funding for the city's storm water off shore outfalls.





"We've been working on this for several years now we have done a lot for ourselves and now we are asking and been asking for federal funding to help us," Hatley goes on to explain. "We just can't afford to pay for these outfalls on our own and get them done in a decent time."





North Myrtle Beach has already invested $15 million into a total of five new storm pipes, which take water from the street a mile out into the ocean, instead of the shore.





Two pipes will be placed underground in the fall after the summer season.

The new pipes are need according to Mayor Hatley to try and keep high levels of bacteria out of the waterway, reduce flooding, and also to help beach nourishment.





"We have these big pipes that storm water comes through and it causes erosion on the beach so it's for your health of our community, for the tourism of our community, and also for the environment of our communities," said Mayor Hatley.





According to Mayor Hatley the project does have the green light, the city is just waiting on funding from Washington.





The city of North Myrtle Beach is also requesting $11 million to have the Army Corps of Engineers dredge the Cherry Grove area.



