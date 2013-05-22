Police chase ends with alleged car thieves behind bars

HARTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) - A car stolen from a Hartsville dealership has been recovered, and the three people inside that led authorities on a chase are now behind bars.

The white Jeep that sped away from police was allegedly stolen from Northcutt Motors on West Carolina Avenue around 9:37 a.m. Wednesday morning, says Hartsville City spokesman Russell Cox.

It was spotted by Hartsville patrol officers about an hour later on East Home Avenue and fled north on US Highway 15. Darlington County Sheriff's deputies joined the chase and the Jeep was eventually stopped at the intersection of Society Avenue and E Street.

The driver then ran off leaving two other people in the car. Deputies captured the driver between E and F Streets.

Charges against all three of the suspects are still pending.

Copyright 2013 WMBF News. All rights reserved.