Man charged with impersonating SLED agent

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A Marion County man was arrested Tuesday in connection with allegations that he represented himself as a SLED agent.

Johnathin Matrice Rogers, 31, has been charged with one count of impersonating a law enforcement officer, a misdemeanor with a penalty upon conviction of up to one year in prison or a fine of up to $5,000.

Arrest warrants from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division state that during April and May of 2013, Rogers pretended to be a SLED agent that was assigned to "stakeout local hotels for drugs and prostitution and he was placing surveillance cameras in the area."

As part of the act, Rogers offered cash to the people he encountered in exchanged for favors and lodging in the Grand Strand during the bike fest - from May 24 to May 27 - saying the hotel rooms he needed were for three police officers who could work security for the hotels.

This case was investigated by SLED and the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force. Rogers was booked in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center and given a $2,500 bond.

