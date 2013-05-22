SLED charges woman with forgery on election petition

MARLBORO COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A Marlboro County woman is facing forgery charges for putting signatures on a candidate's petition for an election that were not valid.

According to the warrant for the arrest of 54-year-old Clio woman Vivian Delores Woods, she accepted $720 to collect signatures on a petition in Marlboro County for a sheriff's candidate on June 11, 2012.

Those signatures were forged, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, and during their investigation, Woods admitted to accepting the money to collect fake signatures.

She was arrested on May 22 and charged with forgery.

Copyright 2013 WMBF News. All rights reserved.