Highway Patrol seeks witnesses to hit and run crash

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is looking for witnesses to a hit and run crash that sent one person to the hospital Tuesday night.

Lance Corporal Sonny Collins says the hit and run collision occurred around 9:45 p.m. on Highway 544 near Lake Park Drive on Tuesday, May 21. A small black SUV that was driving west on that highway struck a pedestrian.

That injured person was transported to Grand Strand Regional Medical with injuries.

Authorities are searching for the car, which is believed to be a small black SUV with front end damage. The make and model are unknown.

Anyone with any information regarding this hit and run crash is asked to call the Highway Patrol at 843-661-4700.

