Myrtle Beach named a top destination

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The world's biggest travel website just released its annual list of top destinations, and the Grand Strand made the top 25.

Every year TripAdvisor comes out with Travelers' Choice Destinations awards.

According to a representative for the travel site, the website looks at online reviews for attractions, hotels, and restaurants to figure out which destinations travelers are giving the highest ratings. TripAdvisor uses a series of formulas to measure millions of online reviews and complies a list of the top 25.

This year New York takes the top spot for the third year in a row. Charleston, SC returns to the list, climbing 9 spots. Myrtle Beach didn't make the top 25 list in 2012, but this year ranked #21, beating out cities like Atlanta, Austin and San Diego.

The site describes the Grand Strand as a spring break destination, golfing destination, retirement community, and family vacation spot. It lists reviews for more than 500 local restaurants, more than 200 hotels and nearly 150 attractions.

The Scott Schul with the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber Of Commerce marketing team says making top travel rankings is priceless and helps reach more potential visitors at no cost.

"The biggest benefit to us is that it gives us exposure that we do not have to pay for. and that reaches a national audience, and that reaches people beyond our core targeting advertising efforts," explained Schul.

Myrtle Beach is no stranger to TripAdvisor's Annual Travelers Choice List. In 2011, it was ranked as the #1 Best Beach in the US

