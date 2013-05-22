Man dies in crash on Pamplico Hwy

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - A man has died after being hit by a car in the Florence area.

Major Carlos Raines, spokesman for the Florence City Police Department, says the man that died was walking in the area of Pamplico Highway and East Howe Springs Road around 10 p.m. Tuesday night.

He was wearing dark clothing, so the cars in that area could not easily see him. When the light turned from red to green at that intersection, the three cars that had been waiting began to travel through it.

The first car barely saw the man, and swerved into the median to avoid him. He struck the man with his mirror causing him to fall into the road.

The second car also swerved. The third car did not see the man at all and ran over him. The man died from his injuries, Major Raines says, but his identity has not yet been released.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol accident investigation team is following up on this crash. At this time no one has been charged.

