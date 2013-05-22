Pee Dee man charged with attempted murder - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Pee Dee man charged with attempted murder

DILLON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A 25-year-old Lake View man has been charged with attempted murder, and the shooting victim remains in the hospital.

Dillon County Sheriff's Office spokesman Capt. Cliff Arnette reports that the shooting on Grain Bin Road occurred around 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Shots were fired, striking a man in his thirties who was transported to a hospital for treatment.

A motive for the crime has not been released, but 25-year-old Dewey Cox of Lake View has been booked into the Dillon County Detention Center to face attempted murder charges.

Family members of the victim say he is in stable condition. Any information about this crime should be reported to the Dillon County Sheriff's Office at 843-841-3721.

