Mask conceals identity of gas station robber

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Police are looking for a gas station robbery suspect, but so far have very little clues to the man's identity.

Reports from Myrtle Beach Police state they were called to the Kangaroo Express on the 330 block of North Kings Highway just after midnight Monday morning after the night shift clerk called 911.

The clerk claimed he was stocking the beer cooler when a man wearing a mask and a military jacket walked in and pointed a gun at him. He shouted, "This is a [expletive] robbery" and called the clerk by his name.

The report states the clerk ran between the shelves to get out of the front door, then ran behind the building to hide from the man and call police.

When police arrived, the alleged robber was no where to be found. The reports indicate a small amount of merchandise was stolen.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call police as soon as possible.

