Consider This: Memorial Day Safety

It is Memorial Day weekend when we honor the men and women who lost their lives while serving in the Armed Forces. It's also a time when many people enjoy outdoor activities as the unofficial beginning of summer.

Consider This:

Every year we report on people who are injured or killed over the Memorial Day weekend. Many of those accidents could be prevented. So this weekend check the water before you dive in, make sure your grill is working properly before you fire it up so you don't blow up, and… don't drink and drive… your car or your boat.

And while you're enjoying your weekend, think about the real reason for the holiday and take the time to remember the people who paid the ultimate sacrifice defending our freedom.

