First sea turtle nest of the year found in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The first sea turtle nest of the season in Horry County has been reported on the beach near 69th Avenue North.

The Myrtle Beach Beach Patrol states they saw a sea turtle "false crawl" around 22nd Avenue North at about 3 p.m. Tuesday. A false crawl happens when a sea turtle comes on land but decides not to nest. They believe this could be the same turtle that laid the 69th avenue nest, but they are unsure.

The turtle laid 110 eggs at the nest; the eggs were relocated to a safer area in Myrtle Beach State Park. The sea turtle patrol volunteers will keep an eye on the nest until the baby sea turtles emerge from the nest in about 60 days. There are currently 18 reported nests statewide, with the next closest next at Cape Island.

Some important sea turtle safety tips to keep in mind:

1) Use a red filter on your flashlight when on the beach at night

2) Fill in all holes before you leave the beach

3) Don't leave anything out on the beach overnight

4) Don't approach a nesting turtle or take flash photography…the light and sounds stress the turtle and can make it false crawl.

5) Disturbing a nesting turtle or a nest is a federal offense

