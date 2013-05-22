Man car-jacked taxi driver in Myrtle Beach, police state

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Police are searching for a man they say stole taxi early Wednesday morning.

At about 1:20 a.m., a man got into a cab near off 21st Avenue North and Dunbar Street and asked the driver for a lift, a police report states. The cab driver picked him up, and when the taxi reached 21st Avenue North and Robert Grissom Parkway, the suspect pulled out a gun and put it to the driver's head.

The suspect forced the driver out of the taxi, and had him empty his pockets of two track cell phones and $100 in cash. The taxi sped off, and the driver flagged down two pedestrians who let him contact police on their cell phone.

Police found the car abandoned off Broadway Street shortly after the incident, but are still looking for the suspect. The taxi driver was not injured, police state.

The suspect was described in the police report as an African-American man, about 5-feet-six-inches tall, 160 pounds in weight with short, buzz-cut black hair. The suspect is believed to have a handgun in his possession that he kept wrapped in a t-shirt, or some sort of clothing. The victim did not think it was a revolver.

