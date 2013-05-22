2 men robbed outside hotel, MB Police search for 2 robbers

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMFB) - Myrtle Beach Police are searching for two suspects that they say robbed two men on South Ocean Boulevard, in front of the Holiday Sands South Hotel.

It happened around 1:30 am. Police say the men were walking back to their hotel room when they were robbed at gunpoint.

Police say the suspects took a wallet and an undetermined amount of cash and ran off.

At this point, there are no good descriptions of the suspects, and no one was hurt.



