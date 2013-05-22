Darlington takes second in 3A Title Series - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Darlington takes second in 3A Title Series

By Joe Murano, Sports Director
SCHSL Postseason Softball Scoreboard

Class 3A Championship Series
Game Two

Daniel - 4
Darlington - 0
Carly Hoover (Daniel) - no-hitter, 15 K
Daniel wins 3A state championship
Lady Falcons finish second in state

