Green Sea Floyds band director dies in school office

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Green Sea Floyds High School band director was found in his office today after having a heart attack, according to Horry County Coroner Robert Edge.

According to his profile on the school website, Dale Hair, 55 years-of-age taught for over 30 years and said he taught some of the best bands in South Carolina.

Coroner Edge said Hair was taken to Loris hospital, but did not respond to resuscitation attempts.

Hair lived in Columbia with his wife of almost 25 years and their daughter. His school profile continues to talk about his family's involvement with promoting figure skating on the local, regional, national and international levels.

Coroner Edge said Hair had a cardiac history, and his was a natural death.

