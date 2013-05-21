Grand Strand Humane Society to host Golf Tournament

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – For the individual who loves both golf and animals, the Grand Strand Humane Society has just the event for you: The 12th Annual Grand Strand Humane Society Golf Tournament.

The tournament will be on Sunday, June 9 at Myrtlewood Golf Club. Registration is 12:30 p.m. until 1:30 p.m. with a shotgun start at 2 p.m.

Registration is $150 for each person, and 72 two-man teams are available. Pre-registration is available at Foster's Cafe and Bar, Village Bar & Grille and Cheeseburger in Paradise. The tournament typically sells out, so pre-registration is recommended.

Food and beverages will be available on the course during the tournament. Every golfer will receive a gift bag, golf hat and the top ten teams will win prizes.

Hole sponsorships are available for $100. A combination 2-man team/hole sponsorship is available for $225.

The tournament is set up with holes 1-6 Captain's Choice; holes 7-12 Alternate Shot Holes and holes 13-18 Best Ball Holes.

Proceeds from the tournament benefit the Grand Strand Humane Society.

The Grand Strand Humane Society takes in animals brought in by the City of Myrtle Beach Animal Control. The Society is committed to providing excellent guest service to its visitors as well as the best care possible for the animals in the community.

For more information contact 843-918-4913 or visit www,grandstrandhumanesociety.com.

