Tourist season launches with new jetpack attraction

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Beach Advisory Committee is gearing up for the tourist crowds anticipated to hit the Grand Strand soon, with a meeting on Wednesday.

The Grand Strand is expected to fill up once Memorial Day weekend arrives. The BAC is meeting to make sure lifeguards, Beach Patrol and Culture and Leisure services are all ready to hit the ground running.

But a new attraction is officially up-and-running, and has caused quite a stir in the area. Jetpack Adventures is open and ready for business, and it's the first of its kind on the Atlantic Coast.



Above: A YouTube video demonstrates how the Jetlev system works. Mobile users can view the video here: http://bit.ly/14Q0NsE



"Its sweet," said Cole Campbell, who watched the ride start up. "You just see a man flying in the air. Like a little rocket pack."

The jet pack uses high water pressure to shoot riders 30 feet up from the water, and it's now ready for the public. But when it comes to safety, for some, that's up in the air.

"I'd think it was extremely dangerous because I didn't understand the contraption," said Kristen Linderman, after watching it move from the beach.

One of the city council members asked the Beach Advisory Committee to look up the new water attraction to see if it meets city guidelines and safety requirements.

"We like to look at it and see if there's no safety factors involved," said Skeeter Nash, chairman of the Beach Advisory Committee.

The Beach Advisory Committee will see if the ride matches up to all the city guidelines-- like safety zones, the right number of people to man the area, and how far away the ride is from the beach or a pier.

Jetpack Adventures owner Shane Bull insists this type of flight shouldn't make anyone nervous.

"It is one of the safest things I think I've ever done in my life," said part-owner Shane Bull. "And you have a certified flight instructor."

