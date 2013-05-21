SC HELP director discusses how to help struggling homeowners

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Today on WMBF News at 4 p.m., anchor Michael Maely sat down with Clayton Ingram from SC HELP, an organization that can provide federal funding to help responsible but struggling homeowners.

Last year, over $300 million of federal funding was set aside for this purpose, but state officials said some people in the Pee Dee weren't taking advantage of this program.

"It's understandable frustration from customers who have tried other avenues and run into brick walls and I think it's part of it and the other part I think people just don't know about it," said Communications Director, Clayton Ingram.

To learn more about SC HELP, including the different types of assistance available and links to the required documentation to apply, click here for our previous coverage:

