Myrtle Beach makes TripAdvisor's 'Traveler's Choice' list

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach has been named one of the top travel destinations in the United States by travel website TripAdvisor.com.

The fifth annual Travelers' Choice Destination awards ranks Myrtle Beach the 21st top travel spot, based on millions of reviews and opinions from TripAdvisor travelers, the company stated in a news release. The winners were based on the popularity of the destinations, taking into account the favorite and most highly-rated places of travelers on the site.

"Based on insights from millions of travelers from around the world, the TripAdvisor Travelers' Choice awards help identify the most highly rated and loved vacation spots," said Barbara Messing, chief marketing officer for TripAdvisor. "The awards highlight 412 winners worldwide and these impressive destinations offer something unique for every traveler type to help them plan their next perfect trip."

Myrtle Beach comes in just behind Philadelphia and ahead of Kailua-Kona, Hawaii on the Top 25 list. The top five U.S. destinations this year were:

This is the first year that Myrtle Beach has ranked on the TripAdvisor.com Traveler's Choice list. To see the complete list, head to:

http://www.tripadvisor.com/TravelersChoice-Destinations

